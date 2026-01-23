If approved, a whole new neighbourhood could spring up in the idyllic semi-rural village between Ripley and Send. The land sits between the two villages, near Papercourt Lake and the East Clandon Stream, and is currently mostly agricultural fields with some woodland and footpaths running through it.
Before any detailed designs are approved, the project has to go through an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). This is essentially a deep dive into how the scheme could affect traffic, wildlife, flooding, local services and the surrounding countryside. Guildford Borough Council will decide exactly what needs to be studied in detail.
What’s being proposed?
At this stage, the application is in outline, meaning the developer is asking the council to agree to the principle of building there, not the final look of the homes.
The early plans include:
- Up to 540 houses, with 50 per cent affordable housing
- Homes would be mostly two or three storey high
- A small shop or community building
- Parks, play areas and green open space
- New walking and cycling routes
- Protection of existing woodland
- A promise to boost nature, with a target of up to 20 per cent biodiversity net gain
As a general timeline, the applicant said it is aiming to submit an application in Spring 2026 with building to start as early as 2027 if it all gets the green-light. The first residents could move in by 2028, with the site finished around 2031.
Developers say they want a “landscape-led” community with plenty of greenery, village greens and nature trails. They also talk about encouraging walking, cycling and public transport, plus using low-carbon and energy-efficient technology.
Concerns over footpaths
The site has public footpaths running through it, which locals use to access the countryside. The county’s Countryside Access team says these paths are often muddy and poorly surfaced and would not cope with lots more walkers.
They want any planning permission to include major upgrades, possibly even widening some paths so they can be shared with cyclists, while still keeping their rural feel.
Local objections
Not everyone is convinced the area can handle another large estate. One formal objection argues the development would make traffic congestion even worse, especially when added to other approved or proposed schemes nearby. Several other developments in the wider area could add hundreds or even thousands of homes, leading to more cars on already busy roads.
There are also worries about overdevelopment in the countryside and conflict with Send’s neighbourhood plan which set local housing targets. Others have expressed concern the development would add extra pressure on schools, GP surgeries as well as drainage and utilities.
Guildford Borough Council’s decision on the EIA application would not immediately approve the development but make way for more detailed discussions of what the proposal could involve.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.