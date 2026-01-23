The Westfield Community Fridge has been serving the community for just over six months, growing quickly from a small, volunteer-run initiative into a key local resource.
The fridge launched in June last year and operates every Wednesday. There is no shortage of food or volunteers, but organisers say the aim is to continue expanding the service to support as many people.
Queues regularly form, with people from a wide range of backgrounds using the fridge either to cut down on waste or to top up their cupboards amid the cost-of-living crisis.
One of the fridge’s highlights is the variety of fresh produce available. Most of the food is supplied by FareShare Sussex & Surrey, a redistribution charity that collects and delivers fresh products.
Following the Christmas period, the most common surplus item was mince pies, with dozens of packets left unwanted because the festive season had ended.
When the fridge first opened, it was able to handle around 50kg of produce a week. Demand soon outstripped that capacity, and it now distributes up to 130kg each week.
Michelle Francis, a regular user, said: “This service has been a lifesaver for me and my family. I lost my job and have a disability, so having a place where I can get fresh food and drink is so important. I also love the sense of community, I even met a relative here that I had never met before.”
The Rev Rachel Johnson, who helps run the fridge, said: “Many people ask if they need a referral to access food, but that’s not what we’re about. While we do support those in need, the fridge is also about reducing waste.
“The amount of food wasted in the supply chain before it even reaches supermarkets or restaurants is shocking. Anyone can use the fridge — it’s here to help people and stop food going to waste.”
