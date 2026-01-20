Officers were called to woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6.10pm on Monday, January 19, after reports of a stabbing.
South East Coast Ambulance Service and Surrey Fire and Rescue Service also attended but, despite the best efforts of emergency services and members of the public, the teenager died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported.
An investigation led by the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team is under way. No arrests have been made so far.
A police cordon remains in place around the wooded area known as Peacock Wood and Wild Wood Adventure, and at the end of the car park on Lido Road. Access remains available to the bowls clubs, Guilden Village student accommodation and Stoke Park. The A25 (Parkway) is unaffected, although a significant police presence is expected to remain for some time.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Andy Jenkins said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this desperately sad time.
“I know there will be a lot of concern and speculation in the local community following the events of last night. I would like to reassure them that our officers are working around the clock to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, gather as much evidence as possible, and identify and bring those responsible to justice.
“Our investigation is still in its early stages, and we are urgently looking to speak to anyone with any information that may assist our enquiries.
“Were you in the area around Lido Road, Parkway and Stoke Park between 6pm and 6.20pm on Monday, January 19? Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area or running from the woods around this time? Any piece of information you have, no matter how small, could be significant.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting PR/45260006995 via webchat or the online reporting tool at surrey.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Those who do not wish to speak to police can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
