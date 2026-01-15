Vivace Chorus is inviting people to Come and Sing for a day at Guildford Baptist Church on January 24 from 10am to 4.30pm.
New music director Barbara Höfling will bring her unique perspective to a selection of secular and sacred motets by composers including Schumann and Bruckner.
This will be an evening of beautiful a cappella music from composers including Schumann and Whitacre. Vivace will also be joined by internationally renowned organist Stephen Farr.
