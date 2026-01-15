Vivace Chorus is inviting people to Come and Sing for a day at Guildford Baptist Church on January 24 from 10am to 4.30pm.

New music director Barbara Höfling will bring her unique perspective to a selection of secular and sacred motets by composers including Schumann and Bruckner.

Vivace particularly needs new tenors, who can be refunded their ticket cost. Music hire and lunch is included in the £25 ticket price. Full details are available on the Vivace website.

Vivace will present A Symphony of Voices at Holy Trinity Church in Guildford on March 21 at 7.30pm.

This will be an evening of beautiful a cappella music from composers including Schumann and Whitacre. Vivace will also be joined by internationally renowned organist Stephen Farr.