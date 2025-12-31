A 17-year-old has appeared in court after allegedly throwing acid into a driver’s face at Woking Park.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Guildford Youth Court via a video link from a youth detention centre.
He will stand trial early next year after indicating a not guilty plea to counts of causing GBH with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
The court heard the incident off Kingfield Road on December 14 involved the delivery of drugs.
A bottle of acid was allegedly thrown through an open window with the victim suffering multiple burns.
The trial will be heard at crown court as the bench felt the offences were too serious to be determined at youth level.
