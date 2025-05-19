Four Cala Homes (Thames) team members have raised £8,589 for the mental health charity, Samaritans, by completing the London Marathon last month.
Nathan Nicholls, Daniel Heron, Dylan Locke, and Karl Rendall managed to secure more than £1,000 each, a resounding figure which Cala Homes has matched as part of its social responsibility.
Karl, who has already signed up for next year’s marathon, and Dylan have worked on the Chestnut Fields development close to Mayford village.
Cala Homes has supported Samaritans for six years, raising £806,000 through corporate donations and staff fundraising. During this partnership, Samaritans has provided listening and emotional resilience training to equip 1,300 Cala Homes employees with skills to support their wellbeing and awareness of their colleagues’ mental health.
Cala Thames also provides a range of support to communities throughout its region through its Community Pledge, such as school workshops, volunteering, donations and sponsorships.
Freddie Webber, managing director at Cala Thames, commented: “Everyone at Cala is immensely proud of our team members who have devoted their spare time and effort to training for the marathon. Their commitment highlights their passion for raising vital funds for our main charity partner, Samaritans.
“This collective effort demonstrates the strength of our team’s dedication to making a meaningful impact in our community.
“Through our partnership with Samaritans, we have proudly raised over £800,000. This achievement equates to answering 80,000 calls for help and training 1,449 dedicated volunteers.
“Our commitment continues to play an important role in supporting the invaluable work of volunteers, ensuring that individuals in crisis receive the compassionate help they deserve; we’re proud to continue supporting such an essential support system.”