Fullbrook School in Woking marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a day of remembrance, learning and spectacle. Students, staff and visitors gathered on Thursday, May 8, to reflect on the end of the Second World War in Europe and the sacrifices made by those who served.
The day began with a school-wide assembly exploring the significance of VE Day, the celebrations that erupted across Europe in 1945, and the human stories behind the headlines. At midday, the school observed a two-minute silence.
An aerial tribute followed, as students formed a giant “VE 80” on the school field, captured by drone pilot Philip Davies.
Serving soldiers Sergeant T Wilcox and Corporal G Stagg of the Royal Engineers visited the school to speak to students about legacy, remembrance and the role of today’s Armed Forces.
Sgt Wilcox said: “As a serving soldier in the British Army and a proud member of the Royal Engineers, I stand here representing not only today’s Armed Forces, but also the legacy of those who came before us – men and women who showed extraordinary courage during the Second World War.
“As soldiers today, we have a responsibility to carry forward that legacy. The Army doesn’t just train to fight, we also work to educate, support, and preserve the memory of those who served before us. We take part in parades, school visits like this one, memorial services, and even reconstruction efforts across former battlefields. Our role isn’t just military – it’s also historical, cultural, and deeply human.”
Former soldier Edward Brockman said he was “struck by the passion the school shows for remembrance”.
Head of School Anna Wallis said: “It’s essential that we take time to remember VE Day, not only as a historical event but as a way to honour the courage and resilience shown by people in our communities and across the world. Today gave our students a meaningful way to learn and remember.”