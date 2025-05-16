Parkinson’s UK is appealing for volunteers to support its local support groups in Woking, Weybridge and Camberley.
Both the charity’s Woking and Weybridge Branch and the Camberley Parkinson’s Café need new volunteers to help continue to support local people living with Parkinson’s and their families.
The Woking and Weybridge branch urgently needs a volunteer treasurer and people who can assist with event support, marketing and communications, and general support at the sessions, as well as welcoming new members.
The branch meets every fourth Thursday of the month at St Mary's Day Centre, Stream Close, Byfleet, KT14 7LZ from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
The Camberley Parkinson’s Café continues to offer a welcoming, informal space for people with Parkinson’s, their families, and friends to meet over coffee and conversation.
Held on the second Tuesday of each month at High Cross Church Café, the group is now seeking friendly volunteers to help facilitate sessions and guide discussions.
Zoe Sole, local volunteer officer at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Both our branch in Woking and Weybridge and our café in Camberley offer a crucial support network for local people affected by Parkinson’s. But without volunteers, we simply cannot continue delivering these essential services.
“If you have a few hours to spare each month and want to make a real difference in your community, we’d love to hear from you. Volunteering is not only incredibly rewarding, it’s also a great way to meet new people, gain experience, and be part of something meaningful.”
Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. There is currently no cure.
For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.
For further details about the volunteer vacancies or the groups, contact Zoe Sole on 07842449295 or at [email protected]