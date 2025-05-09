Freedom Leisure has announced that all of its leisure centres in Woking have achieved the highest possible rating following recent inspections by environmental health officers.
Each site received a coveted five-star food hygiene rating, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to safety, cleanliness, and excellence in service.
The top rating is awarded to establishments that demonstrate outstanding standards in food hygiene, cleanliness of facilities, and management of food safety processes. The inspections, conducted independently by Woking Borough Council’s Environmental Health team, ensure that centres meet rigorous national standards.
The Freedom Leisure sites in Woking comprise Woking Leisure Centre, Pool in the Park, Eastwood Leisure Centre, Woking Sportsbox and Cafe in the Park and provide an inclusive range of leisure and fitness activities for the community.
“These ratings are a testament to the hard work, professionalism, and attention to detail of our dedicated teams,” said Daniel Healy, Woking area manager at Freedom Leisure.
“We take great pride in offering a safe, welcoming environment for all of our visitors, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing commitment to health and hygiene.”
Cllr Ellen Nicholson, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for climate change and leisure, added: "I would like to congratulate Freedom Leisure for achieving the highest possible food hygiene ratings across all of their sites.
“This is a fantastic achievement that reflects their commitment to maintaining excellent standards for the benefit of our residents and visitors.
“Our leisure centres play an important role in promoting health, wellbeing and community activity, and it’s reassuring to know that they continue to offer safe, clean and welcoming environments for everyone to enjoy.”
Freedom Leisure is one of the leading charitable not-for-profit leisure trusts in the UK, managing more than 130 leisure and cultural facilities on behalf of partners across England and Wales.