Over the past three years, the number of dog attacks in Woking has risen by more than half, yet in more than three-quarters of cases, the police took no action.
Exclusive data from the Woking News & Mail under the Freedom of Information Act reveals that of the 443 reported incidents since 2021, 328 saw the perpetrator face no consequences from the police.
That means only about 20 per cent of incidents resulted in any consequence and in most cases - 62 in three years - that was a community resolution. One person was charged and two people were summoned to court.
A further 21 cases were still under investigation at the time of the Freedom of Information Request.
Millbrook RSPCA Animal Care Assistant, Hayley, said there is growing concern over dog attacks and behavioural issues in the area.
She explained that the majority of dogs coming into the shelter to be rehoused are there due to behavioural issues such as aggression and extreme stress, and many attacks happen because of a lack of control over the dog.
"Dogs who display aggressive behaviour should be muzzled and kept away from situations that could get them in trouble,” Hayley continued.
"Owners should be self-aware and ensure they have the correct equipment when taking their dogs into public spaces.”
At the moment there is no requirement to muzzle your dog in the UK unless they are a banned breed. There are only five banned breeds in the UK under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 which includes the recently added XL bully, meaning the majority of dogs go unmuzzled.
However, Hayley said despite the stigma around certain breeds it's important that we remember 'it could be any dog' that ends up attacking, not just those with negative reputations.
Inspector Matt Songhurst, from Surrey and Sussex Police dogs unit, said the force is aware of the rising number of reports of dog attacks in Sussex and Surrey.
"We investigate all incidents where a dog has been reported as being dangerously out of control, and in these circumstances we can seize the dog and take action against owners where victims have been harmed or been left in fear of being harmed,” he continued.
“Officers can also act where a dog is suspected of being a banned breed and seize these types of dogs to protect the public from harm. "
Inspector Songhurst said many incidents are preventable and, as canine behaviour can be unpredictable, it is best not to be too trusting of any dog.
He said: "Prevent your dog from approaching other unknown or new dogs, especially if the other dog is on a lead. Meanwhile, if you have children, it is best to always check with a dog’s owner before approaching a new or unknown dog."
Although there has been an increase in dog attacks in Waverley and Woking, there has been a seven per cent decrease in the number of cases that actually resulted in either resolution or prosecution.
Advice from the RSPCA urges the public to remember these important things if they ever feel threatened by an aggressive dog:
• If a dog attacks, try to hold something between you and the dog, such as your bag or coat.
• Fend off rather than try to fight back. Very few dogs go for a serious attack and after a snap-bite, they'll be content that you’re leaving. Don't scream or yell.
• If you know there are people within hearing distance, call to them for help. Stay on your feet and don't corner yourself.
• Continue to walk slowly away, backwards or sideways, looking down and sideways, talking reassuringly, fending off if necessary and aiming to place solid objects between you as you leave.
July is the peak month for dog attacks, accounting for 13 per cent of all incidents (56 out of 443) reported over the three years. In contrast, February saw the fewest attacks, with only four per cent of the annual total on average occurring during that month.
There were 59 attacks on children under the age of 10, including 22 cases involving pre-schoolers under five years old.
Additionally, 28 incidents were reported involving individuals over the age of 70. The age group most frequently affected is adults aged 30 to 39, who represent 16 per cent of all reported dog attacks.
Surrey and Sussex Police has also reminded owners of their responsibilities to ensure they have their pets under control at all times and understand the legislation that applies to them.