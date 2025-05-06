Woking & District Angling Association is offering the chance for all ages and abilities to get hooked on fishing this summer. The association, established in 1917, is one of the best-run fishing clubs in the south east.
With the traditional start to the fishing season on 16 June, the association offers a fishing adventure with the chance to land a monster catfish, relish the challenge of landing a hard-fighting carp from the bank of a well-stocked lake or cast a line out to the lilies in the hunt for a prize fish.
Members of this historic club enjoy access to specialist and pleasure angling on local rivers and four secure and well-maintained lakes which have a regular restocking programme.
Most recently, the smallest lake, Powell’s Pool, was restocked with tench and crucian carp which has proved very popular among the 500 members. The club also has a policy to maintain the carp population in its lakes and has joined forces with Byfleet Angling to carry out regular restocking of the River Wey with barbel.
The waters of the River Wey continue to flow thanks to the members of the rivers team, who have been reeling in vast amounts of invasive pennyworth, a floating aquatic plant.
Members recently paid tribute to retiring club president David Powell, who completed 80 years of service on behalf of the club before hanging up his fishing gear.
Association chairman Graham Bounds said: "It's a great place for fishing with super facilities available at our lakes — you can catch all the major freshwater species including roach, rudd, tench, perch, a lot of carp and bream and Wels catfish, which are quite an experience.
“There are also barbel, pike, chub and the occasional eel in the River Wey, so we have it all here.”
Memberships are competitively priced; full details and application form on www.wadaa.co.uk