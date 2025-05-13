Bernard Sunley, the Woking-based residential, nursing and dementia care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, hosted a successful jazz café event for the residents to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month.
“Many of the residents enjoy all genres of music, including jazz,” said Andy Cumper, the registered manager at Bernard Sunley.
“We were reminiscing one afternoon when the subject of who was the greatest jazz performer came up. It was quite a debate – Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie, Dave Brubeck, Nat King Cole and quite a few more well-known jazz performers were popular.”
Monika Ahmed, one of Bernard Sunley’s activities coordinators, added: “It was such a great conversation we thought it would be a fun idea to host our own jazz café.
“We contacted Michael Lack, a wonderful jazz performer who not only sings but also plays saxophone. Michael was happy to come along.”
Michael made sure he performed the residents’ favourite songs. “Playing and singing for the elderly is such a privilege,” said Michael. “I covered songs by Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald and Matt Munro, plus a few more.”
Resident Margaret Carr loves Frank Sinatra. “My all time favourite song by Old Blue Eyes is Fly Me To The Moon, I’ve loved it since the first time I heard it.”
Daphne Sharman is partial to Miles Davis. “Kind of Blue is a beautiful song,” she said.
“The jazz café was such a success that we now have a jazz event every other month,” Andy said. “They are the new highlight on our activities calendar.”
Monika added: “Listening to jazz music can offer benefits for older people. I’ve noticed how the music positively impacts their moods and helps them to relax.
“It’s wonderful to see our residents who are living with advanced dementia joining in and singing along to their favourite jazz songs.”