ShyneFest has won Highly Commended in the Best Family Fun category at the Surrey Awards 2025.
The recognition for the family festival, which is tomorrow and Saturday (May 30 and 31) at Merrist Wood College, is particularly timely as this year marks the tenth anniversary of ShyneFest.
Named after Shyne Adcock, ShyneFest came into being for Shyne’s 40th birthday in 2015.
Shyne and husband Kevin were wondering what they could do to celebrate so people could stay over – with no worries about designated drivers or taxis. Shyne had no idea that her birthday celebration would end up being a weekend-long music festival on her friend’s farm!
ShyneFest was born in West End on Shyne’s birthday in 2015. There were 18 bands and performers, food stalls, bouncy castles, camping and – most importantly – an ice cream van. More than 250 people attended across the weekend.
Ten years on and ShyneFest goes from strength to strength.
The Surrey Awards 2025, held at G Live in Guildford, have so far raised more than £2,000 in funding for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity whilst rewarding the “best of the best” in Surrey.
They celebrate the hard work and excellence of fantastic local businesses. Seven businesses were in the shortlist for each category, as decided by this year’s shortlist judges including comedian Bobby Davro, singer Agnes Jones and Sam and Martin Matthews from Surrey Rocks Magazine.
Nominees for the Best Family Fun category were Guilfest, Bocketts Farm, ShyneFest, Kick X, Thorpe Lakes, Godstone Farm and Daytona Motorsport.
The winners were decided by the Surrey public, with 28,500 votes cast via Surrey Rocks’ secure online voting system this year, awarding a Highly Commended and Winner in each category.
Surrey Awards 2025 celebrity attendees included England cricketer Phil Tufnell, S Club 7’s Bradley Macintosh, DJ/presenter Mike Read and singer Leee John.