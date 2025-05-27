A NEW strategy to tackle knife crime in Surrey will focus on working with communities to prevent offending.
Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend launched the strategy, the work of the Surrey Serious Violence Reduction Partnership, laying out the blueprint for tackling offending in the county.
It will follow the “four Es” – engagement, education, effective intervention and enforcement.
Police and partners will speak with the public, work with those who legally sell knives to encourage responsible retail and engage with children and young people.
Knife crime rates in Surrey are at around half of the national average. In the year to September 2024, 496 serious knife crime offences were reported, compared to an average of 1,265 nationally.
Research by the Youth Endowment Fund shows that most of those who carry blades are male and aged between 11 and 20. Many are motivated by peer pressure or fear of knife crime.
However, those who carry a knife are more likely to become a victim of knife crime.
The Commissioner said: “One life lost to knife crime is one life too many.
“Surrey remains one of the safest places to live in the country, but this type of offending is still ruining lives and we cannot afford to be complacent. Any crime involving a knife or blade can have the gravest of consequences.
“Those who carry knives are often under the dangerous misconception that by doing so they are better protected. However, evidence suggests they are more likely to become a victim of knife crime.
“A knife can turn what was simply a minor disagreement into something far more frightening, even life-threatening.
“If you are aware of someone who carries a blade, I urge you to report it to Surrey Police, or – if you would prefer to remain anonymous – to Crimestoppers.