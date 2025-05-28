New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Woking’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Green House Cafe @ Longacres, at Longacre Nurserymimbridgestation Roadchobhamwokingsurrey was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 22.
And Soya Korean & Japanese Restaurant, at 5 Goldsworth Roadwokingsurrey was also given a score of three on April 22.
It means that of Woking's 169 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 108 (64%) have ratings of five and just four have zero ratings.