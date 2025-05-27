Drivers in and around Woking will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm May 28 to 5.30am May 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for safety fence repairs.
• M25, from 10pm May 31 to 6am June 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 10, carriageway closure for Gantry Install, diversion via National Highways roads.
• M25, from 10pm June 4 to 5.30am June 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for concrete bay works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.