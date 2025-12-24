Interest is building in a landmark redevelopment in West Byfleet with a flurry of residents and retailers set to arrive in the New Year.
Drone footage showing the transformation of the Sheer House site into Botanical Place has been released by Retirement Villages Group (RVG) and their contractors, Higgins Partnership.
The images have been released ahead of a big month as the integrated retirement community is set to welcome its first residents in January.
Big developments are also taking place on the ground with personal training gym and pilates studio, Calm & Chaos, already open in Unit 2 on the corner of Station Approach.
And there’s plenty more to come with confirmed retailers including Oluchi Chocolates, COOK, Woking & Sam Beare Hospice boutique shop and Coffee #1.
A new restaurant called Yarrow is also set to open, while Surrey County Council have confirmed that work on the library unit should begin in May.
Botanical Place has been billed as a development that will provide “exceptional and sustainable living for over 65s” with 197 apartments. A public square surrounded by shops, cafes and businesses is at the heart of a development that includes roof terraces, a wellbeing suite, gym and cinema room.
“We believe Botanical Place sets a new benchmark for later living,” said general manager, Robert Pyatt.
“We’ve created not only an exceptional place to live, but a landmark new destination for West Byfleet that everyone can enjoy.
“As long-term owners and operators of Botanical Place, we’re committed to ensuring both our residents and the town centre thrive.”
“Botanical Place will be whole of life net zero carbon - the first residential scheme in the UK to hit this standard, demonstrating how the operator, RVG, is leading the way in the later living sector,” added a spokesperson for the developers.
