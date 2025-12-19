Brooklands Museum, spread over 32 acres on the site of the world’s first motor racing circuit in Weybridge, Surrey, celebrates the achievements of pioneering men and women in motorsport and aviation, inspiring a new generation through their history of innovation. Since opening to the public in 1991, it has grown to include a vast collection of aircraft, racing cars and bikes, the award-winning Brooklands Aircraft Factory, and the only Concorde open to the public in South East England, attracting over 180,000 visitors annually with immersive displays, events, and educational programmes.