Brooklands Museum is gearing up for a landmark year in 2026, marking 100 years since Britain’s very first Grand Prix raced around the historic Brooklands circuit. On August 8, motoring fans and history buffs alike will come together to celebrate a century of speed, passion, and British motorsport heritage at the site widely recognised as the birthplace of competitive racing in the UK.
Brooklands Museum, spread over 32 acres on the site of the world’s first motor racing circuit in Weybridge, Surrey, celebrates the achievements of pioneering men and women in motorsport and aviation, inspiring a new generation through their history of innovation. Since opening to the public in 1991, it has grown to include a vast collection of aircraft, racing cars and bikes, the award-winning Brooklands Aircraft Factory, and the only Concorde open to the public in South East England, attracting over 180,000 visitors annually with immersive displays, events, and educational programmes.
The centenary is just the beginning of an action-packed calendar. The Museum kicks off the season on New Year’s Day with its ever-popular Classic Gathering, the first of three such events in 2026. Easter sees a second gathering on April 4, while the Summer Classic Gathering and Autojumble on July 26 offers enthusiasts a chance to browse trade stands and pick up rare motoring bargains.
For those seeking high-octane thrills, several competitive events will showcase skill and precision. The Vintage Sports Car Club’s annual Driving Tests return on February 8, challenging drivers with complex courses around the historic circuit. The Brooklands National Autotest follows on August 2, where championship drivers tackle timed manoeuvres. The Festival of Motorsport weekend, Brooklands Relived, takes place June 13 to 14, transporting visitors back to the circuit’s heyday with Sprints on the Mercedes-Benz World track, Autotests on the Finishing Straight, and Test Hill ascents. Visitors can also enjoy vintage-themed music, period costume, dancing, food, and traditional family games.
Aviation enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with the eagerly awaited Aviation Day returning on September 13, bringing displays of aircraft and aeronautical history to the site. Brooklands continues to celebrate global marques with Italian Day (May 2), American Day (August 30), German Day (September 27), and the returning Japanese Day on June 21. Each event features trade and food stands alongside entertainment, making for a full day out for all ages.
Younger visitors are not forgotten, with special guest appearances planned throughout the year. Paddington Bear will join Best of British on May 25, while Bluey and Bingo appear on July 18 at Working Vehicles Day. Emergency Services Day on September 19 returns with demonstrations and PAW Patrol’s Skye, Chase, and Marshall. Classic fan favourites are also on the calendar, including Mini Day (March 22), Motorcycle Day (July 5), Motorsport Day (October 11), and London Bus Museum events, culminating in Off Road Day on November 1 at Mercedes-Benz World.
Tickets for 2026 are available now, and the Museum offers a full programme of fly-ins, evening talks, club and rally meets, and school holiday activities. Membership provides unlimited admission, a magazine, discounts, and supports the preservation of this historic site.
