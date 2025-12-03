More than 3,000 homes could be built in and around Elmbridge through five major planning bids now on the table. The schemes prompt big questions about green belt protection, infrastructure capacity, and the future character of the borough.
Here is a full breakdown of the largest proposals submitted this year, and are likely to be decided next year:
1. Up to 280 homes at Hersham Place Technology Park
A redundant 1980s office block could be transformed into a new 280-home neighbourhood by Berkeley Homes, including a community hub that could host a GP surgery.
But there’s no affordable housing, despite council policy requiring 40 per cent for developments of this size, something residents and councillors may find difficult to swallow in a borough already struggling with housing costs.
Why does it matter?
Whichever way you look at the plans, it is a massive change for Hersham residents. Currently an office block people merely drive pass, could soon become a whole new neighbourhood next to the shopping centre and green.
Some people have raised concerns about the pressure their new neighbours could put on the local roads, schools and GP services. The scheme has the opportunity to be a landmark development, but with no affordable housing currently involved, will the site just add more out of reach homes to one of Surrey’s most expensive boroughs.
Decision expected: January 13, 2026.
2. New 250-home estate in Stoke D’Abernon
Plans for farmland at Blundel Lane have met staunch opposition, with fears the development would merge Stoke D’Abernon and Oxshott into one sprawling settlement.
Developers Mac Mic Strategic Land and the landowners (Burwin Investment) have put forward plans for 250 homes (up to 50 per cent affordable) including a mix of small housing units and larger family homes.
Residents say the green buffer keeps the villages distinct and losing it would permanently change their rural character.
Why does it matter?
Residents are seriously concerned that the 250-home development could change the character of the “rural village” with the fear it could become urbanised overnight.
Due to the location of the scheme, north of Blundel Lane, there is a real local concern that the villages of Stoke D’abernon and Cobham could start to merge together. Councillors are also worried that, if approved, the development could mark a precedent for building on green spaces in between villages.
Developer Mic Mac have previously said they hope to provide much needed homes in Elmbridge during a national housing crisis.
3. Clouds Hill Farm (Clarence Park) 250 homes
Developers want to clear existing homes and barns on Clouds Hill Farm in Oxshott to build Clarence Park, a mix of family houses and affordable homes surrounded by 13 hectares of new public space.
The land’s current green belt status is at the heart of the debate. Developers claim recent government rules allow it to be reclassified as grey belt, a move many residents expect to be fiercely challenged.
Why does it matter?
The development would be a test case for the Government’s new grey belt rules which allow homes to be built on previously developed land which was formerly used for agricultural, barn or residential purposes.
But residents fear there would be an irreversible loss of green belt if approved. The plans include a large amount of new homes (market and affordable) between Esher and Leatherhead, as well as new recreation spaces.
Decision expected: Officers have ringfenced December 17, 2025 as the target decision date but it could take longer.
4. Aldi’s second attempt in Thames Ditton
Three years after its first bid was rejected — and dismissed on appeal — Aldi has returned with more modest designs for a store on Portsmouth Road.
While many welcome cheaper grocery options, others fear the modern supermarket will overshadow heritage buildings and worsen congestion.
Why does it matter?
Despite Aldi’s first plans being thrown out, the budget superstore is back for more in Thames Ditton.
With a new design less like a ‘spaceship’, it will be interesting to see if the upgraded plans tackle the original concerns of traffic, noise, scale and conserving the area’s character. The new planning rules could also complicate this process. Still, the new supermarket would offer lower-cost food shopping locally.
Decision expected: Officers have ringfenced December 12, 2025 as the target decision date but it could take longer.
5. 2,000-home Hook Park mega-development
Though just outside the borough, a proposal in Chessington would create a new neighbourhood right on the Elmbridge border with 2,003 homes, a care home and a huge public park.
Residents have argued it could bring thousands more cars onto already congested roads around Claygate, Esher, and the A3 corridor.
Why it matters to residents:
Although the final decision will sit with Kingston Council, Elmbridge and the rest of Surrey could feel the affects from the mega scheme. There could potentially be 5,000 residents living on the site when the building is complete which could have a knock-on impact on local infrastructure and traffic. But around half the development would be affordable housing, contributing massively to the surrounding area.
Decision expected: February 26, 2026.
These are just some of the massive developments that have been put forward this year. If approved, they could have a dramatic impact on the borough.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.