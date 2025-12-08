South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said demand traditionally rises sharply in December, with crews handling close to 90,000 emergency calls last December — almost a 10 per cent increase on the previous month.
With further pressure expected this month, particularly after long bank holiday periods, daily call volumes could exceed 3,000.
The Trust said it will prioritise responses to the most seriously ill and injured patients, while continuing to urge people not to ignore symptoms such as chest pain.
Members of the public with less serious conditions may receive clinical advice over the phone and be directed to other suitable services.
SECAmb is also encouraging people to take steps to reduce pressure on services by seeking early advice from GPs, pharmacists or NHS 111, either online or by phone. Those who rely on repeat prescriptions are being advised to order and collect them in good time ahead of bank holidays.
With flu cases rising, the public is also being urged to take up vaccination offers this winter.
Jen Allan, chief operating officer at SECAmb, said: “The weeks leading up to Christmas and beyond are always a busy time of year for the ambulance service and we have worked hard to prepare.
“As demand on our 999 service increases, the public can help us be available for those facing an emergency by ensuring that they make use of alternatives where appropriate.
“This might be by speaking to a GP or pharmacist or by contacting NHS 111 either by phone or online. Our NHS 111 teams will also face increased demand but are available 24/7 to offer urgent help and advice.
“I would like to thank everyone at SECAmb, including our volunteers, as they spend time away from family and friends responding to the needs of our patients. I am extremely proud of the care they will provide as we prioritise our response to our most seriously ill and injured patients.”
SECAmb serves a population of more than 4.9 million people across Kent, Surrey, East and West Sussex, Brighton and Hove, Medway and parts of north-east Hampshire.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.