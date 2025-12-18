The Grade II‑listed signal box, which has stood at Haslemere Station since 1895, is one of the few surviving examples of its type on the Portsmouth Direct Line. After more than 130 years of service, it was officially closed in late October 2025 as signalling control moved to a modern centre in Basingstoke. Plans are underway to restore its interior to its 1930s condition, with the aim of reopening it to visitors by Easter 2026 as a working museum.