Woking MP Will Forster has raised concerns about the proposed Saunders Lane development in Parliament.
Mr Forster recently hosted a packed public meeting at Mayford Village Hall where residents voiced their opposition to two outline planning applications submitted by Martin Grant Homes for a total of 309 homes on Green Belt land in the village.
A third major application for 74 properties has also been submitted by Cala Homes for land on the southern end of Egley Road.
Together, the three proposed developments — all in close proximity — would effectively double the size of Mayford.
Mr Forster said: “The turnout of nearly 200 people was remarkable and spoke volumes about the strength of feeling in our community.
“I know that many residents recognise the need for new homes in Woking, but the consistent message was that this proposal is in the wrong place, with weak infrastructure and serious consequences for traffic, public services and the local environment. Those concerns deserve to be heard.
“I will be writing to the council and to the developers to summarise the views expressed at the meeting, and I strongly encourage everyone to continue submitting their comments through the planning process.
“Local voices matter, and I will continue to make sure you are represented in the truest way, through my work in Parliament.
“I will update you on the progress of the situation and do continue to raise this with me, and the relevant authorities.”
