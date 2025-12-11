In total, the charity raised £50,357 in a single week through the Big Give Christmas Challenge: “Hunger Doesn’t Stop for Christmas.”
Together, this will provide more than 200,000 nutritious meals and vital food support to people across Sussex and Surrey this winter.
At a time when more people than ever are struggling, this backing means FareShare Sussex & Surrey can keep a “network of hope” running across the region.
Local charity partners are under mounting pressure – 83 percent report that demand for their food and services has increased over the last year, and many say they rely on regular deliveries from FareShare Sussex & Surrey to keep essential community meals, food clubs and projects going.
This winter is expected to be even tougher, with unusually early harvests leading to less seasonal produce available.
Chief executive Dan Slatter paid tribute to everyone who got behind the campaign – from donors and volunteers to the Tindle News team and their readers who helped share the appeal across local communities.
“I’m so moved by this collective effort from people across the region, united in the belief that nobody should go hungry at Christmas,” said Dan.
“This money will keep our wheels turning through the coldest months. It’ll allow us to do even more for your local community: saving more food, reaching more people facing hardship, creating more opportunities for people to thrive.
“The packaged and tinned food collected through the Tesco food collection will sit alongside fresh surplus food, helping to keep deliveries varied and reliable when winter produce is in shorter supply.”
FareShare Sussex & Surrey rescues good-quality, in-date surplus food and redistributes it to hundreds of small charities, schools and community groups.
One of these groups is Foodwise (TLC) Limited in Woking, where volunteers run food provision, training and education projects, as well as Shopwise – a weekly food club in Sheerwater, an area where around one in six children live in poverty.
Regular deliveries of fresh produce and cupboard staples from FareShare Sussex & Surrey keep shelves stocked and doors open to anyone needing support.
Staff and volunteers say more people are now facing impossible choices – heating or eating, or parents skipping meals so their children can eat – and for many there is no safety net without services like these.
Martin Vodden, chair of the Trustees of Foodwise, said: “No child or family should be going hungry or making such heart rendering choices, not on our watch. We need to step up more and help those that are struggling.”
The remarkable response to this year’s Big Give Christmas challenge, with all donations doubled for one week, means FareShare Sussex & Surrey can sustain this vital work throughout the winter and beyond.
Above all, it shows what is possible when communities come together: a powerful, practical stand against hunger on our doorstep.
