A new chapter is set to begin in West Byfleet as the village’s library will be on the move in 2026.
Surrey County Council is “fully committed” to delivering a new library for the village at Botanical Place.
Work is pencilled in to begin at the landmark development in May with completion and opening expected around September and October, respectively, subject to business case approval.
“The council’s projects team have appointed a dedicated consultancy team and a project manager who are actively progressing the development work,” said a spokesperson for SCC in an update to the Byfleet, West Byfleet and Pyrford Residents Association.
The unit is being offered as a “shell” and currently lacks essentials like power, toilets and flooring.
