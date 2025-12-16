It is almost impossible to calculate just how many people were grateful to Robin Hollingsworth for their wellbeing.
The former medical director of St Peter’s Hospital in Chertsey has died, aged 85, after a long and brave battle of his own against ill health.
His medical career lasted 42 years but he never stopped taking an interest in the welfare of others, whether family, friends and the many patients who benefited from his care and wisdom.
Born in June 1940 and christened Robert Philip – but widely known as Robin – he took an interest in fractures and trauma from an early stage in his medical career, the result of his first pre-registration surgical house job involving much work in casualty departments after 5pm.
A general orthopaedic surgeon for many years, including paediatrics, he would later concentrate more on rheumatoid surgery, upper and lower limb joint replacement, hands and feet. There will be many artificial hips and knees propelling shoppers around the high streets this Christmas which were inserted by him.
Based largely at the old Rowley Bristow hospital in Pyrford – and St Peter’s, which absorbed it – he was closely involved in the design of the orthopaedic and A&E buildings at the latter’s Prince Edward Wing.
He was chairman of the Hospital Consultants Committee from 1994-97, becoming medical director of St Peter’s while it was combined with Ashford, stepping down in 2002 and becoming clinical governance lead consultant for the Ashford & St Peter’s Hospital Trust.
His work was such that he was South West Thames Regional Orthopaedic Speciality Advisor from 1993-97 and chairman of the Regional Orthopaedic Training Committee at the same time.
Organising and teaching on the Alan Apley Surgical Fellowship Course underlined his interest in spreading knowledge among doctors, furthered by being a demonstrator for the Royal College of Surgeons AO/ASIF for a decade on the internal fixing of fractures, obtaining the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Deanery Certificate of Teaching.
Most importantly, he cared greatly for the patients in his charge – and their families – ensuring their recovery was top of the agenda.
Unwinding with the help of his favourite gin-based drink and a puff on his pipe, Hollingsworth enjoyed returning home to West Byfleet to watch television with his family, as long as they were not engrossed in Casualty and Holby City.
Family were fundamental to Robin, who had recently celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary with his wife Diane. They had four children – James, Alison, Andrew and Simon – and eight grandchildren, retirement offering increased opportunities to spend time with them.
A dashing fly-half in his own sporting days, Robin could often be spotted around a boundary edge watching one or other play, his presence given away by the trademark wisp of pipe smoke.
Robin Hollingsworth’s funeral will be at Holy Trinity Church, Lyne & Longcross, on Wednesday, January 14.
Robin Hollingsworth 1940-2025
