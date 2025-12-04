A mixed voice choir will perform some festive favourites in a West Byfleet church this weekend.
It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas in St John’s as Genesis Chorale will perform two seasonal classics at the church this Saturday, December 13.
Renditions of the Vivaldi favourite Gloria and In Terra Pax by Finzi should warm the coldest of hearts as the temperature drops outside.
Guests can also expect carols and audience participation with the choir performing under the baton of musical director, Florence Price, on the evening.
The concert will begin at 7.30pm with advance tickets costing £18 for adults from choir members or the www.genesischorale.org.uk website or £20 on the door. Entry for students is £9.
