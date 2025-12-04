“This is nice, isn’t it?” said Jackie in the Geoff Chapple Lounge ahead of Woking’s home match against Boston United, adding: “They’re really friendly here and it’s a nice atmosphere.”
Boston United fans Jackie and her husband Peter have sampled hospitality at various non-league grounds, with the retired pair ticking off the Laithwaite Community Stadium on November 15.
My wife and I were sat next to them after being invited by WFC following a chat at Woking Means Business.
Like that gathering in the Hilton, it proved an ideal place to network as the co-directors of Jimmy White’s Sports Lounge sat to the right of us.
They sponsored the fixture with Tony Thompson and Kevin Morris presenting the man of the match and month trophies following the 1-1 draw.
The pair also talked about the lounge with us and other guests on our table, with several first-time players later getting the chance to meet Jimmy and check out the club.
While I’m not new to Woking, I’ve never considered hospitality as I’ve always preferred a place on the terraces. Prawn sandwiches and all that.
Alas, no prawn sandwiches are served at WFC but we did get a superb bangers and mash masterclass, featuring three varieties of Porky White’s sausages. So good.
You also get a free programme, a team sheet, easy access to drinks and a leather seat right above the goal among many more perks.
Manager Neil Ardley also popped in before kick-off, while Caleb Richards and Will Jaaskelainen gave their after-match thoughts straight after the final whistle.
But the thing I will remember most from our hospitality experience is the connection between the club and fans, with a £500 cheque presentation by the Woking Rotary Club to the Cardinals Children’s Appeal during the afternoon reinforcing that link further.
Jackie and Pete live closer to Peterborough than Boston, but prefer cheering on the latter because they feel close to the team, citing a growing disconnection the higher you get up the league pyramid.
And we further felt that connection after seeing young fans patiently waiting to get selfies with WFC players after the match, with their smiles feeling genuine every time.
Hospitality does raise additional income but the links and partnerships made, like those between Jimmy White’s Sports Lounge and WFC, are equally important.
“They play an important role in enhancing the matchday experience and strengthening our connection with the local community,” said WFC.
“We are proud to work alongside a business that shares our passion for sport and for Woking.”
Some fans will sniff at hospitality and that’s fine, because trust me, the lure of a place under the low roof of the Kingfield Road End is strong.
But there’s a place at the Laithwaite Community Stadium for everyone, and with the Cards looking up, it’s an Ace proposition and a reminder of the good that’s being done in Kingfield.
Matchday VIP Hospitality is £69 or £54 for existing season ticket holders. For more details call 01483 772470 or email [email protected]
