York Road Project, Woking’s homelessness charity, has partnered with Foundations of Woking, the family-run estate agent.
Together they hope to support those experiencing homelessness, decreasing the number of people sleeping rough and helping those in need to find sustainable, long-term accommodation.
The Firm Foundations Partnership is built on Foundations committing to donate a portion of their fee from every property they sell to York Road Project.
Cherisse Dealtry, chief executive of York Road Project, said: “A key part of York Road Project’s job is to find our clients the perfect home. That’s the way Foundations work too, they have a real passion for this town. We’re delighted to be working with them on the Firm Foundations Partnership.”
Foundations is led by co-owners Les and Kerri Morales and their partner Gero.
Kerri said: “Over the years we have supported York Road Project in small ways, but this year we chose to offer a more regular and permanent commitment by forming a partnership that would show our appreciation for the work they do in the town that we live and work in.”
York Road Project provides single adults experiencing homelessness in the area with services from outreach to mental health services, including accommodation for up to two years.
“We talk about offering our clients a bed, a base and our backing,” said Robert Eyers, the charity’s fundraising manager. “These are foundations our clients can build on to put homelessness behind them. Thanks to the Firm Foundations Partnership, we can work with more clients for longer.”
This approach has made a huge difference to around 150 people a year, say the charity, which has been celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025.
Kerri added: “Supporting a local charity that aligns with our business is important to us. Ultimately we are both providing the same service, no matter the circumstances, by helping people move forward with their lives.”
