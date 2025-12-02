Plans to create a small private gypsy and traveller caravan site on the edge of Knaphill have been submitted to Woking Borough Council.
Daniel McFayden wants to change the use of equestrian land between Priory Hospital and Chobham Road.
The mixed-use application for the Brouers Stud Farm site includes pitches for two mobile homes with brick surrounds concealing their axles and wheels.
The application also includes a request to retain the current hardstanding at the well-screened 0.30 hectare site, reportedly not visible from nearby public vantage points.
The applicant has argued the scheme will meet some of WBC’s need to provide 19 caravan pitches in the borough.
For more details type PLAN/2025/0851 at https://caps.woking.gov.uk/online-applications/
Comments
