Woking's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm December 15 to 5.30am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for Urgent Safety Fence Repairs.
• M3, from 9.30pm December 16 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
• A3, from 10pm December 18 to 5.30am December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, junction 10 entry slip road, carriageway closure for, junction 10 improvements, diversion via National Highway network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.