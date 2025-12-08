Drivers in and around Woking will have seven National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm December 8 to 5.30am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, link road and lane closure for joint investigations, diversion via National Highways network.
• A3, from 10pm December 11 to 6am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for Planned Cable Replacement.
• M25, from 10pm December 15 to 5.30am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10 to junction 11, Lane closures for Urgent Safety Fence Repairs.
• M3, from 9.30pm December 16 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 northbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closure for maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.