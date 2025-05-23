The degrading of democracy and free speech in Hong Kong will be the talking point when the Woking group of Amnesty International UK meets this Saturday.
People who would like to get the lowdown on what life is like for activists, campaigners and government opponents in the former British colony should attend the 2pm gathering at Trinity Methodist Church.
The meeting will focus on “National Security without democracy and freedom” with two guest speakers from Hong Kong appearing at the free event, which will also be live-streamed.
The main topic will be how the National Security Law has affected both individuals and society in HK as a whole, and its impact on freedom of speech and democracy.
Chloe Cheung, an activist who is part of the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation, will speak along with Dr Fernando Cheung, Amnesty International HK Office board member.
Organisers would especially like Hongkongers who have settled in Woking to attend as many have swapped South East Asia for south west Surrey.
“We’re hoping this meeting will enable the Hongkongers who have moved to Woking to join together to build a more supportive community, and discuss how we can try to change things in HK,” said Steph Maguire, co-chair of the AI Woking group.
“We also hoping to also show a couple of pre-recorded messages from the leader of the newly established AI HK Overseas Office, Dr Fernando Cheung and also Dr Carmen Lau, who is the Senior International Advocacy Association at the HK Democratic council.
“As with Amnesty International's origins, we will have some actions such as signing letters of petition to our local MP, UK Foreign Office Minister, as well as to the Hong Kong CEO.”
To book a place at the talk visit https://shorturl.at/C8op9 and for more information email [email protected]