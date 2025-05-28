A dog has been taken into police care after being allegedly kicked by a man waving an imitation firearm on a Woking street.
Surrey Police are appealing for witnesses following the upsetting incident with armed police being sent to Ash Road around 8pm om Monday, May 26.
A 57-year-old man from Woking was arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The dog was seized and remains in police care. People who witnessed the dog’s treatment or may have doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident should call Surrey Police on 101 quoting PR/45250062991.
Alternatively, report it through their webchat at https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.