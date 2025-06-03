Field’s Car Centre is relocating to Poole Road in August after 34 years on Goldsworth Road.
“At last we’ve finally secured a future after three long years of looking,” said company director Mike Field. “And it’s only two minutes up the road, just take the turning opposite Pizza Express.
“I have to warn everyone it doesn’t look very attractive at the moment but over the next two months we will transform this rundown building into a state of the art workshop.
“We are having to gut the inside and rebuild it, nothing will be left as it is. There will be a new office/reception, new workshop, new ramps, it’s a huge undertaking for us.
“Richard [Field, also a director] is project managing, thankfully. As with any such undertaking, as I am sure many will know through your own house renovation, budgets soon balloon way over guesstimates.
“Problems will appear out of nowhere as we unearth what lies under the various surfaces.”
Field’s previous location on the Goldsworth Road industrial estate is to redeveloped and further details about the future of the site are expected soon.
Mike continued: “The estate was built around 1968 to help relocate garages and such from Woking town centre when it was developed.
“Given that it was originally built with a short-term life span in mind the constructions were basic, but they have lasted well over the past 40-odd years.
“We have been here since 1991, so that’s 34 years just for us. That is a long time for any business to stay in the same building in this day and age.
“The estate overall has been deteriorating for some time, and the industrial premises here would have required upgrades. Redevelopment is really the only viable option.
“In the past we considered other sites, but nothing offered the advantages or suitability of Goldsworth Road, so we have stayed put, building our business here and a loyal customer base.
“I can’t express how it feels to know that we do not have to close, that most jobs are secure and we have a future.
“Certainly it will be different. The premises is smaller, we will need to utilise every inch of space.
“Most of all though thank you to every one of you who has sent messages of support as we have faced such uncertainty. Your comments of encouragement in person or email have meant so much.
“They have been the underpinning of our desire to ensure Field’s Car Centre not only survives but can continue to look after our loyal customers into the future. You have been our inspiration.
“We will post more information on our website and in our reminder emails as to how this will affect bookings from August. Essentially, we will open as usual at Goldsworth Road to the end of July. So book as normal if you require our help.
“And check out our Facebook page for a week-by-week progress diary at https://www.facebook.com/FieldsCarCentre”
