Woking Borough Council
Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0410: Single-storey side and rear extension with pitched roof, roof lights and alterations to fenestration. 2 Walnut Tree Lane, Byfleet
2025/0405: New dwelling attached to No 5 Celtic Road. 5 Celtic Road, Byfleet
2025/0344: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. 16 Spence Avenue, Byfleet
Canalside
2025/0317: Demolition of existing garages and erection of 7 residential dwellings with associated landscaped areas and parking. Garages adj 28, Albert Drive, Sheerwater
Heathlands
2025/0376: First-floor rear extension and alterations to fenestration. 175 Connaught Road, Brookwood
2025/0363: Retrospective planning permission for 3No outbuildings (2no sheds and 1no greenhouse). Houseboat Morpheus Hermitage Bridge, Hermitage Road, St John’s
2025/0415: Advertisement consent for the display of 3no externally illuminated single-sided posts mounted directional signs, 2no non-illuminated post mounted directional signs, 1no externally illuminated fascia sign and 2no sets of individual letters. Weystone Manor, Robin Lane
2025/0387: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of outbuilding. 80 Westfield Road, Westfield
2025/0416: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of two-storey rear extension. Geese Corner, 65 Saunders Lane
Hoe Valley
2025/0367: Front porch canopy, and single-storey front, side and rear extension to dwelling. Alterations to fenestration including relocation of patio doors to front (east) elevation, addition of 6no sun pipes to south and east roof planes, 6no PV panels to east elevation and 1no roof light to west roof plane. Hollyrose, Linden Way, Kingfield
2025/0413: First-floor rear extension and partial conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. Westways, 79A Westfield Road, Westfield
Horsell
2025/0374: Detached garage with adjoining outbuilding following demolition of existing garage. Single-storey front porch to existing dwelling. 25 Grobars Avenue
2025/0408: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for the erection of three-bay garage and associated access. Oak House, Ridgeway
2025/0375: Certificate of Existing Lawful use for front porch, changing roof from hip to gable end facing road, single-storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration, rebuilding of garage and construction of single-storey outbuilding to rear of site. Northcote, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
Knaphill
2025/0268: Attached garage with pitched roof. 3 Herbert Crescent
2025/0272: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for a rear outbuilding. 60 High Street
Mount Hermon
2025/0392: Single-storey rear extension. 101 York Road
Pyrford
2025/0364: Two-storey side and single storey rear extension and reinstatement of garage. Windward, 1 Coppice End
2025/0417: Two-storey side extension following demolition of single-storey garage. Addition of 1No front dormer window. White Lodge, Heathdown Road
2025/0372: Single-storey front, side and rear extension and rear dormer window. 6 Peatmore Avenue
2025/0414: Demolition of existing rear conservatory and front garage. Erection of front extension with front porch and integral garage. Construction of an additional two storeys. Alterations to fenestration and materials. Rivey Cottage, 92 Old Woking Road, West Byfleet
2025/0409: Single-storey rear extension and front canopy. Changes to fenestration and external materials. 17 Onslow Way
Surrey Heath Borough Council
Bisley & West End
25/0547/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 5 (soft and hard landscaping) attached to planning permission 23/1171/FFU for erection of 2 no. 2-storey pitched roof dwellings. Miles Green Farm, land at Miles Green Farm, Queens Road, Bisley 25/0550/FFU: Erection of single-storey front extension with changes to fenestrations. Bullhousen Farm, Serenity House, Bisley Green
Lightwater
25/0560/FFU: Self-build replacement dwelling, following demolition of the existing. 167 Ambleside Road
25/0563/FFU: Retrospective raising of ground levels in rear garden. 35 High View Road
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0536/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 24/0708/FFU to allow for alterations to ground and first-floor extensions and layouts including relocation of rear balcony, removal of porch, fenestration changes and roof alterations. Woodlands House, Westwood Road, Windlesham
25/0558/DTC: Submission of details, in part, to comply with condition 20 (submission of further bat surveys) attached to reserved matters approval 20/0318/RRM dated 5 April 2024. Heathpark Wood, Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
25/0559/DTC: Submission of details to comply, in part, with conditions 23 (landscape and ecological management plan - further bat surveys), and 26 (further bat surveys) pursuant to outline planning permission 15/0590 allowed on appeal dated 26 July 2017. Heathpark Wood, Heathpark Drive, Windlesham
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.