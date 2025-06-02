A Woking schoolgirl already has her sights set on the Olympics after making rapid progress in just a year as a member of Woking Gymnastics.
Ten-year-old Sofia Valente is a competitive artistic gymnast and a member of the Woking Gymnastics competition squad.
“Whenever you ask Sofia how far she would like to take gymnastics, she always says, ‘I want to go to the Olympics,’” said mum Kim, the founder of the popular Squat2Fit fitness group and a world champion bodybuilder.
“Each year she's counting down her age, as I believe you must be 16 to compete!”
Sofia, who attends St. Dunstan's Catholic Primary School, competed at the Southeast Regional Gymnastics Championships in March. She was the highest scorer and became overall champion in her class.
Sofia then represented the southeast region at the British National Championships last month in Stoke-on-Trent, finishing second on vault among a strong field of 55 gymnasts representing 14 regions throughout the UK.
Kim added: “Sofia started gymnastics just before her first birthday, when as a new mum I enrolled her into the mum and baby classes at Prime Acrobatics in Horsell.
“She always showed great physical strength as a toddler and continued on until she was invited to join the team squad at Prime Acrobatics. She competed in some friendly competitions as part of their squad, until Prime Acrobatics discontinued their artistic gymnastics competition squad several years ago.
“Sofia then did a trial for the Woking Gymnastics Girls Artistic Squad in January 2024 and was invited to join as a permanent member.
“We are really pleased with what Sofia has achieved in the last four months, and she was awarded the most improved gymnast award voted by her coaches at Woking Gymnastics.
“Sofia certainly is on a mission to achieve all she can, her passion and determination make her a force to be reckoned with.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.