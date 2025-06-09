Royal Mail has revealed images of 10 stamps issued to celebrate the history and scientific developments of the Royal Observatory, Greenwich, since its foundation in 1675 by King Charles II.
Featured on the main set of six stamps, which go on general sale today (12 June), are: the Airy Transit Circle Telescope; Flamsteed House; the Great Equatorial Telescope, the largest refracting telescope in the UK; the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope; the Prime Meridian; and the Shepherd Gate Clock.
A further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, honour prize-winning clockmaker John Harrison and his marine timekeepers, ahead of the 250th anniversary of his death in 2026.
The images narrate the story of the Royal Observatory and its pivotal role in the history of astronomy, timekeeping and navigation.
The observatory was founded to provide better star charts that would enhance navigation for global trade. Flamsteed House, the observatory’s original building designed by Christopher Wren, became home to 10 successive Astronomers Royal who observed the stars and developed new instruments such as the Airy Transit Circle and Great Equatorial Telescope.
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) was made publicly visible via the Shepherd Gate Clock and its distribution via telegraph signals became an essential part of daily life.
Out at sea, Royal Navy surveyors plotted their longitude from Greenwich using chronometers based on John Harrison's revolutionary marine timekeepers. The widespread use by ships of charts based on the Greenwich Meridian contributed to international recognition of Greenwich as Prime Meridian of the world in 1884.
Dr. Louise Devoy, senior curator of Royal Observatory, said: “We are delighted to celebrate six key moments in the 350-year history of the Royal Observatory and the groundbreaking timekeepers by John Harrison.”
The stamps are available to order at www.royalmail.com/royalobservatory and by telephone on 03457 641 641. A presentation pack including all 10 stamps is £17.90.
