Woking MP Will Forster has urged the Government to scrap planned cuts to Personal Independence Payments (PIP) as part of changes to disability benefits after new figures revealed that 83 per cent of local claimants could lose vital support.
The data, first reported in the i Paper, came in response to a written parliamentary question by Liberal Democrat Steve Darling which revealed that in 55 constituencies across England and Wales, 90 per cent of people receiving the standard rate of PIP for daily living activities are at risk of losing all or part of the benefit.
In Woking, the numbers are similarly high: some 83 per cent of claimants scored fewer than four points on the daily living assessment – the new minimum threshold proposed by the Government to qualify for support.
From November 2026, anyone scoring below this new threshold will be stripped of the daily living component of PIP – meaning many could lose their benefit entirely. This support helps people with basic daily tasks such as washing, dressing and preparing food.
Mr Forster said: “These cruel cuts to Personal Independence Payments are deeply worrying. I’m extremely concerned about the 83 per cent of Woking residents who could lose out on support they rely on for everyday life.
“This isn’t just about money, it’s about dignity. PIP helps people stay clean, stay safe, stay in work, and stay independent. Removing that support will push vulnerable people into crisis.
“The Government needs to wake up, admit they’ve got it wrong, and change course before it’s too late.”
Approximately 3.7 million people across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland receive PIP, a benefit designed to assist those facing challenges due to long-term physical or mental health issues. It is estimated that more than 800,000 will lose their allowance under changes to the assessments.
