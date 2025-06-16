A Woking student has been announced as one of 12 finalists from across the UK for a competition to find the nation's best young orators.
Gianluca Squitieri, from St John the Baptist Sixth Form, will take his place in the final on 2 July at Gresham College, London, where live presentations will be before a panel of judges and audience of friends and family.
The finalists were shortlisted after their presentation on an historical figure whose influence, story or achievements they feel has been either over-valued or under-valued.
Gianluca said: “I'm excited about giving my presentation. This wasn't a position I expected myself to be in, but now I'm here I'm really going to take full advantage of Gresham College's resources and use this experience to elevate myself within my future.
“There's been a lot of hugs and handshakes over the past couple of weeks after telling my school, friends and family. I'm really ready to just fully experience this and see how it goes.”
Professor Sarah Hart, Acting Provost, at Gresham College, said: "We’re delighted to reveal the finalists for the Gresham Oracy Competition. This annual event gives students a unique opportunity to develop their oracy skills while engaging with thought-provoking academic topics that expand their understanding and spark curiosity ahead of their next steps in education.
“We were blown away by the quality of this year’s entries and can’t wait to see the finalists present."
The finalists will compete for significant prizes to support their educational journey. The Gold Award winner will be given £1,000 with their school receiving £500. The Silver Award winner will receive £700, with £300 for their school, and the Bronze Award winner will receive £500, with £200 awarded to their school.
All other finalists will receive a prize in recognition of their achievement, a new initiative for this year's competition.
