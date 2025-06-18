Ewbank’s Auctioneers is set to round off its highly successful Summer Fine Sales series with the eagerly awaited Summer Classic & Modern Cars & Automobilia Auction, taking place at 10am on Thursday, July 4.
Among the highlights is a 1996 Bentley Azure Turbo Convertible Automatic, with just 37,495 miles on the clock. Estimated at £35,000 to £40,000, this luxurious grand tourer epitomises Bentley’s craftsmanship of the era. With a 6.75-litre turbocharged V8 under the bonnet and elegant Pininfarina styling, the Azure was among the most exclusive and powerful convertibles of its day, delivering both performance and sophistication.
Also featuring is a 1975 Jensen Interceptor 3, showing just 11,135 km. With an estimate of £25,000 to £30,000, this British-built GT car combines Italian design flair with a mighty Chrysler V8 engine. Famous for its effortless power and distinctive wraparound rear window, the Interceptor remains a favourite among collectors of 1970s sporting classics.
A fine example of British motoring heritage is a 1991 Jaguar XJS 5.3 V12 Convertible Automatic, offered with remarkably low mileage of just 30,602 miles from new. Expected to sell for between £15,000 and £20,000, this elegant grand tourer is powered by Jaguar’s legendary V12, a smooth and refined engine that helped secure the XJS’s reputation as a true luxury performance car.
American luxury is represented by a 1978 Lincoln Town Coupe Automatic, showing only 6,869 miles. With an estimate of £12,000 to £15,000, this imposing coupe embodies the bold styling and comfort of 1970s Detroit. Renowned for its sheer size, plush interiors, and smooth V8 power, the Town Coupe offered unrivalled opulence on the road.
British convertible enthusiasts will be drawn to the 1974 Triumph Stag Convertible Automatic, displaying 14,080 miles. Estimated at £8,000 to £14,000, the Stag is celebrated for its distinctive T-bar roof, stylish lines, and burbling V8 engine. Designed by Giovanni Michelotti, the Stag has grown in popularity as an accessible and charismatic classic.
For Italian sports car aficionados, a 1978 Fiat Spider 124 1800cc 5-Speed Manual, left-hand drive, is offered at £10,000 to £14,000. Designed by Pininfarina, the 124 Spider combined sharp handling, lively performance, and timeless styling, making it one of Fiat’s most enduring and best-loved models.
Completing the highlights is a 1965 MG Midget MK2 1098cc, estimated at £6,000 to £8,000. The MK2 brought practical upgrades and a more refined drive while retaining the nimble, fun character that made the Midget a popular choice for club racers and enthusiasts alike.
This diverse selection ensures there is something for every taste and budget. Bidders can view the full catalogue and register online at www.ewbankauctions.co.uk
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions. Contact the team on 01483 223 101 or email [email protected] for more information.
