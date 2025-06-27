Christopher Biggins returns to Woking this autumn for an exclusive new series of live one-night-only shows at the Rhoda McGaw Theatre.
In Conversation with… welcomes Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actress Hayley Mills as Biggins’ first special guest on Saturday 6 September at 7.30pm, offering audiences a rare chance to hear first-hand stories, insights and laughter in a relaxed setting.
Hayley will reflect on her extraordinary career spanning film, theatre, and television.
Born into a legendary acting family – she is the daughter of Sir John Mills and Mary Hayley Bell, and sister to Juliet Mills – her remarkable career began in childhood.
She rose to international fame as a Disney star with roles in Pollyanna, The Parent Trap and That Darn Cat!, earning a rare Academy Juvenile Award at just 14.
Her work beyond Disney includes acclaimed films such as Whistle Down the Wind and The Chalk Garden, as well as celebrated stage and television performances.
Her bestselling memoir Forever Young offers a moving and candid reflection on a life lived in the spotlight.
Hayley said: "I’m so looking forward to my conversation with Christopher Biggins. He’s a true life-enhancer – clever, charming, and absolutely hilarious! We’ll be covering a lot of ground and most importantly having a lot of fun! I can’t wait to share it with the audience.”
Biggins, renowned for his flamboyant personality and glittering career across theatre, film and television, recently appeared in Woking as The Spirit of Dreams in the New Victoria Theatre’s 2024 pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.
Christopher Biggins said: “Looking forward enormously to coming back to Woking with my dear friend, the Academy Award-winning Hayley Mills, and talking about her phenomenal career!”
Tickets for Christopher Biggins in conversation with Hayley Mills are available now at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/
