One of Surrey’s key homelessness charities is turning 30 this year. York Road Project, based in Woking, has been tackling homelessness in the local area for three decades.
Established in 1995 as Woking Winter Watch, the organisation has adapted through the years from a volunteer-led soup kitchen to now accommodating up to 24 people at any one time in both emergency and longer-term accommodation.
York Road Project also provides services that help prevent homelessness at its different stages: from supporting people sleeping rough, to helping prevent anyone who previously experienced homelessness having to return to the streets.
Carrie [named changed], a current client of the charity, says the service has been essential for her. “I’m happy that I got the chance to be safe again and there is always someone to turn to if I have an issue,” she says.
According to national data and the charity’s own experience, homelessness is again a growing concern in the area. In the last two years, the equivalent of one person for every 250 Woking residents has approached York Road Project for support.
The two key causes of homelessness in Woking (according to local authority analysis) are an unexpected loss of private accommodation (ie, the inability to pay rent) or a family breakdown.
This, explains York Road Project’s CEO, Cherisse Dealtry, challenges many biases about what it means to be homeless.
“It could happen to anyone,” she says. “Most of us are just one paycheck and a change in personal circumstances, like a relationship ending, away from not having anywhere to stay. That’s why it’s so important that York Road Project has been here for the last three decades, as a safety net for the whole community.”
The charity is celebrating 30 years by running a fundraising campaign with match-funding from the Aviva Community Fund.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Aviva,” says Robert Eyers, the charity’s fundraising manager. “If we can raise £5,000 by the end of July, they will double every donation. This makes a huge difference to us.
“We’re only a small team of 12 staff, and the funding for our services seems to get smaller every day. We need a quarter of our income to come from charitable donations this year, a huge challenge. The best way to celebrate our 30th birthday is help us fund our future!”
The charity is hosting a black tie Birthday Ball at Hilton Woking in October, and a fundraising quiz at Woking United Reformed Church on 17 July.
“It’ll be a fun evening,” Robert adds. “Everyone can bring a bottle, come as a team of any size, and help us defeat homelessness by taking on Woking in general knowledge!”
York Road Project’s Now We Are 30! funding campaign is at www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/york-road-project-now-we-are-30 and tickets to both events are available on the charity’s website www.yorkroadproject.org.uk.
The charity is also keen to hear memories and stories from anyone who has supported or been supported by Woking Winter Watch or York Road Project, especially during the charity’s first 15 years.
