Surrey Care Trust have celebrated the launch at Send of the Maggie G, the newest vessel in its Swingbridge community boat fleet.
Joining Swingbridge Tranquillity and Swingbridge Endeavour, the Maggie G expands the trust’s capacity to deliver life-enhancing experiences on the River Wey for people of all ages and abilities.
The official launch last month was attended by supporters, volunteers and local dignitaries. The ceremony featured the traditional bow-dipping ritual, during which Zöe Franklin, MP for Guildford, christened the boat with a celebratory pouring of beer over its bow.
Ms Franklin, a strong supporter of community initiatives across Surrey, said: “It was an honour to be part of the Maggie G launch. Surrey Care Trust’s work through the Swingbridge boats is a shining example of how nature, community, and care can come together to make a real difference in people’s lives.
“The Maggie G will help even more people experience the tranquility and empowerment that come from being on the water.”
Maggie G will serve multiple roles, from hosting wellbeing cruises for elderly and mobility-limited passengers to supporting environmental volunteering, youth confidence-building, and outdoor learning.
The vessel is a key part of the trust’s “Nurture through Nature” programme, which uses Surrey’s natural waterways to promote wellbeing, social connection and practical skills development.
John Downing, CEO of Surrey Care Trust, added: “Maggie G strengthens our commitment to inclusive support, creating space for personal growth, environmental engagement and moments of peace.”
Surrey Care Trust is dedicated to long-term support of vulnerable individuals, families, and communities. The charity provides free or heavily subsidised mentoring, skills training, counselling, and nature-based wellbeing activities that address complex issues such as unemployment, isolation, low educational attainment and poor mental health.
For more information on the boats, volunteering opportunities, or to book a community cruise, visit www.surreycaretrust.org.uk or contact [email protected].
