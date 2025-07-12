Mr Forster triggered the by-elections when he stepped down from the his roles as borough councillor for Hoe Valley and county member for Woking South to concentrate on his parliamentary work.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was “incredibly proud” of his decade and a half in the council chambers.
Taking his place at Surrey County Council is Cllr Louise Morales who received 1,939 votes in the July 10 poll.
Reform UK pushed the Conservatives into third place after their candidate Richard Barker tallied 584 votes to the Tories 291. The Greens collected 134 votes and Labour 91 to round out the ballot.
Councillor Morales, said: “I am overwhelming grateful to the people who voted for me and put their trust in me to do what I can for Woking but I am also aware that so many did not vote or voted for another candidate.
“I want to stress that I am county councillor for all of them and will do my best to stand up for the and represent everyone regardless of whether they vote for me or not.
“I have lived in Woking for 30 years and have both children and grandchildren living locally.
“I will do my best to make long terms plans for roads, infrastructure, and services work for future generations, not just superficial fixes for the short term.”
The results for the Woking Borough Council election, held simultaneously, mirrored that of the county with the Deborah Hughes of the Liberal Democrats elected with 1,118 votes, ahead of Reform on 379, Conservatives on 130, the Greens on 83 and Labour with 69.
Richard Barker, Reform UK 584
Martin Benstead, Conservative Party 291
Paul Hoekstra, Green Party 134
Louise Morales, Liberal Democrats 1939 (elected)
Sean O’Malley, Labour Party 91
Full results of the Hoe Valley by-election for Woking Borough Council:
Samar Chaudhary, Labour Party 69
Sean Flude, Reform UK 379
Paul Hoekstra, Green Party 83
Deborah Hughes, Liberal Democrats 1,118 (Elected)
Robert Kwiatkowski, Conservative Party 130
