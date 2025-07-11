Writer, broadcaster and entertainer Pam Ayres is returning to Guildford’s Yvonne Arnaud Theatre with her solo show on Wednesday, 15 October.
Pam will be performing some of her most popular and cherished poems from her latest book Doggedly Onward: A Life In Poems. The book contains all her poems from the 1970s to 2020s and reflects the six decades of making the nation laugh, and cry, with her heartfelt work.
"I am really looking forward to being back at the Yvonne Arnaud, as it is some years since I last played the theatre,” Pam said.
Pam first appeared on TV in 1975 when she won the TV talent show Opportunity Knocks.
Since then, she has performed to audiences across the globe, and in 2004 she was appointed MBE for services to literature and entertainment.
In 2022, Pam took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival to entertain crowds with her joyful, witty and hilarious verses.
Having grown up in Stanford in the Vale (rural Oxfordshire) and now residing near Cirencester, Gloucestershire, Pam has been surrounded by British countryside her whole life, and much of her poetry, written and spoken work is about the natural world.
Pam is passionate about natural history, wildlife, farming, and regenerative agriculture, and when she isn’t performing Pam enjoys painting, knitting, gardening, and practising piano – which she is proud to have started learning at the age of 75.
She is the author of numerous best-selling poetry collections, including The Works, With These Hands, Surgically Enhanced, You Made Me Late Again!, Up In The Attic and Pam Ayres on Animals, the UK’s bestselling poetry book of 2021.
Her books have been included in the Sunday Times bestseller lists in almost every decade since the 1970s.
Tickets for the show in October, at 7.30pm, are on sale at www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk
