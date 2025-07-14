A man was robbed of his electric bike after being set upon by three men in a Woking car park.
The incident is one of three crimes around the town that Surrey Police have highlighted as part of their weekly roundup of incidents in the area.
The bike robbery took place around 6.36pm at the Wishbone Way car park at Goldsmith Park on Wednesday, July 2. Witnesses should call 101 quoting 45250080809.
Criminal damage was reported in Horsell as the window of a Ridgeway property was smashed sometime between 4.30pm last Tuesday (July 8) and 7am the following morning.
A red Honda motorcycle was also stolen from outside a property in Brookfield, Goldsworth Park, sometime around 3.30am last Wednesday (July 9).
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.