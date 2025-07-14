Once again Ann Tilbury's Community News is in the capable hands of our international reporter, better known as Ann's youngest daughter and part of the Dutch contingent, Georgina Eikelboom.
DIGGERS!
One of the first things I did after arriving in England was to open mum’s email so I could report to her any news. I mostly ignored anything that was from a company to start with, concentrating on any gossip and letting mum’s friends know what was happening.
However, one message jumped out at me and that was an email from Brooklands Museum. As I scrolled through the upcoming events I saw the words "Working Vehicles Day" that alone would not necessarily have excited me but the accompanying photos of children in diggers and mini Rovers are right up my youngest’s street.
One of his first words was tractor, which would be shouted excitedly several times a day as various tractors pass our house in Friesland. He then moved on to “digger” as the village was being revamped.
If I tried to take him shopping he would grab his little toy diggers and chant "Digger, digger, digger" until I relented and then would have to stand with him for half an hour while he watched them work.
That Bluey and Bingo will be making an appearance at Brooklands will be the icing on the cake for him.
HOME AND AWAY
I've been back home in the Netherlands for the past week before heading back to the UK with the family when the kids break up for the summer.
The holidays kicked off for us with a family day at Victoria Park, “the leading harness racing track in the Netherlands”, according to their website via Google translate. It's not horse riding like I know it, the jockeys are on little carts (or sulkys as they're known here) with their legs up high and spread out. It looks very uncomfortable to me.
They put on a family day every year where entry is free and they have a variety of activities for kids. This year there was face painting, a mini merry-go-round, several bouncy castles, a mini soft play and, much to our eldest’s delight, pony rides. Plus every child was given a voucher for an ice cream on arrival, all of this was free.
Then on the Sunday the local business owners’ association was holding one of their events as part of Wolvega's Summer Sundays – the Dweil Festival saw four oompa bands playing a mixture of modern tunes and Dutch classics in front of a few bars and restaurants in town, again all done for free and enjoyed by many.
In August they are having a volleyball tournament in the central square. My husband informs me they will be filling the area with sand; I'm still not 100 per cent convinced about the sand part, although as a member of the volleyball club he should know, but it seems like a lot of work for an afternoon and he has been known to lie before. I'll keep you posted.
And to think, I was impressed when Woking got deck chairs and a big screen for Wimbledon.
