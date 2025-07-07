Women from across Surrey and beyond have raised more than £5,000 to help fight breast cancer with their latest ladies only skinny dip.
The event, in support of national charity Breast Cancer Now, began at 6am at QuaySwim lake in Mytchett last month with the dippers braving the morning chill with little more than a smile and plenty of commitment.
Katie Baker, fundraising lead for for Breast Cancer Now in Surrey, spoke about the charity, and explained the skinny dip and its history.
“My journey began in 2010 following my mum’s breast cancer diagnosis. When my mum was first diagnosed, I didn’t know what to do to help but I really wanted to give something back so I found a charity that was then called Breast Cancer Care, and that’s the organisation I originally started volunteering with.
“In 2019, Breast Cancer Care merged with Breast Cancer Now, and I’ve been involved throughout that transition and continue to volunteer with them to this day.
“I head up a local group of volunteers and our team in Surrey have raised around £88,000 since we started in 2010.
“The skinny dip was born out of my own love of open water swimming. I’d built a close connection with the lake owners at QuaySwim, and we wanted to create a unique, empowering event.
“The idea was to give women the chance to do something that feels brave and freeing – especially for those who may be living with the effects of cancer treatment or body image challenges. The atmosphere is incredibly supportive and inclusive. It’s often emotional, but also joyful – a celebration of strength, community and self-acceptance.
“It’s about bravery, body confidence, and sisterhood – encouraging women to do something outside their comfort zone in a welcoming, inclusive and judgement-free space. It’s open to all women regardless of shape, size, age, ethnicity, sexuality, health condition or background.
“Many take part for deeply personal reasons – whether they’re dipping for a loved one, in memory of someone, or for their own journey. My own mum takes part every year – proudly, despite having had a mastectomy – and so do friends with stomas and HRT patches.
“It’s a celebration of strength, solidarity and self-acceptance. This year’s dip saw a record number of participants – with my two-year-old girl Hope making up our 200th.”
The second dip of the year will be held on Friday, 5 September, welcoming women from anywhere, although as Katie notes some 80–90 per cent of participants are based in Surrey, including from Woking and the surrounding areas.
Katie added: “Our thanks to QuaySwim, who generously provided their gorgeous crystal-clear, spring-fed lake and facilities free of charge, as well as lifeguards and a reception team.”
Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s leading breast cancer charity, combining world-class research with life-changing care and support for anyone affected by breast cancer.
Its goal is that by 2050 everyone diagnosed with breast cancer will live and be supported to live well.
For more information and to donate, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/breastcancernowskinnydipjune25
