Brooklands Museum in Weybridge has been awarded Family Attraction of the Year in the Time & Leisure Food & Culture Awards 2025 by their readers.
The prestigious accolade recognises the museum’s outstanding commitment to delivering memorable, educational, and engaging experiences for families.
As a leading family attraction, the museum's mission is to create inspiring and inclusive experiences for visitors of all ages.
From families exploring the immersive historic site and children discovering the wonders of pioneering motorsport and aviation for the first time, to multi-generational days out filled with interactive fun and learning.
Winning the Family Attraction of the Year award is a testament to the passion and dedication of its incredible team, the invaluable support of its volunteers, and the continued enthusiasm of the families who return year after year.
Continuing its commitment to innovative and educational programming, this summer, the brand new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) live musical comedy show, Forces at Play, runs daily from the 25 July – 30 August.
Set against the spectacular backdrop of the Stratosphere Chamber, this funny and entertaining 30-minute family show by Ensonglopedia, will bring together some of the incredible characters from Brooklands’ history.
From trailblazing racers to ingenious engineers, find out how they used forces to achieve ground-breaking new feats. The show will run four times a day and is included in the admission ticket.
Brooklands Museum is the largest museum in Surrey, occupying 32 acres on the site of the world’s first motor racing circuit, which opened in Weybridge in 1907. It showcases the achievements of the pioneering men and women in motorsport and aviation and uses their history of innovation and endeavour to inspire a new generation.
It opened as a public museum in 1991 and has the only Concorde with public access in South East England.
