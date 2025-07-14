James Mendelssohn, 67, first stepped foot inside The All England Lawn Tennis Club around 50 years ago when he took part in a school tennis tournament.
After retiring from a successful career in business he returned 12 years ago and was promoted to chief steward two years ago.
He works across the Wimbledon estate but says the queue is one of his favourite spots - and he has even become good friends with many repeat visitors.
"Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam where a true tennis fan can be guaranteed a show court ticket on the day.
"It's a fascinating thing and also a huge part of Wimbledon's tradition, which is important.
"People absolutely love the queue and the atmosphere is just fantastic.
"We've actually had people who get disappointed when they get inside as they've enjoyed the queue so much."
Wimbledon reserves 500 tickets for Centre Court, Court 1 and Court 2 every day and releases thousands more 'ground passes' which grant general access.
"So if you are in those first 1,500 people, you will get inside," revealed James.
James says people arrive at the queue throughout the night - often coming straight from Heathrow Airport.
"We allow people to arrive 24/7 - but we have a system that ensures it is fair," he explained.
"If you were to arrive at 6am and look at the thousands in the field, you would think, 'How on earth are we going to get everyone into the grounds in the right order?'
"But I can guarantee you I will get everyone into the ground in the right order.
"This is because when people arrive they are sent to the end of the queue and given a numbered and dated card.
"People will then enter the grounds in exactly this order - and stay in this order in the queue.
"It is a 24/7 operation we are running. And of course it's a very British thing - the queue."
At around 5am, James and the other stewards will wake up those who have camped and at 7am the full process begins.
Tickets start being sold at 8.30am and people are moved into a 'queue village'.
At 10am, people start to be let inside.
James says the size of the queue varies every single day - typically influenced by the day of the week, the weather, who's playing, and "whether the District Line is running".
"The questions I get asked the most are, 'What time should I get there?' and 'What time will I be inside?" he said.
"But it really does change every day."
Discussing his tips on how to improve your chances of getting inside the courts, James said: "First, before you leave, you should always check the Wimbledon app and website.
"That will tell you if the queue is nearing capacity - and if you won't have any chance.
"Otherwise, I'll put it like this: we have people sleeping overnight in the field.
"We have people who arrive overnight on a transatlantic flight and rush down at 5am.
"You have to get there early."
James said there are plenty of people who arrive at the queue fully prepared - but others who are less clued-up.
He said: "We have some groups who arrive highly-organised with all the supplies.
"They've got tents, big beautiful banquets, and everything you'd need to enjoy the day.
"Others haven't quite thought things through and it can be amusing seeing people try to put up their tents."
Despite this, though, James said the staff at Wimbledon will always make it work - and make sure everyone has a great experience.
He said: "Our job as stewards is to enhance the overall guest experience so whatever happens - we'll make it work.
Over the years he has become friends with some of the crowd who return to queue every year.
"They really have become our friends," he said.
"There's a lovely lady who comes every year with her twins - who are now 12 - and she always has a great time.
"Last year she actually sent me a package - which I was immediately called to collect as the staff needed to search it.
"She had sent these delicious homemade brownies.
"And that response from a very grateful guest - that relationship is what makes the whole thing so very special."
For more information on the Wimbledon queue for the 2026 tournament, visit the website: www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/atoz/queueing.html
